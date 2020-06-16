Our Town Geneva: New projects

Take a look around the city of Geneva, and you'll quickly discover that it's a community on the move.

We caught up with the mayor of Geneva to talk about a number of new projects that are either underway or just finishing up. "Geneva's been growing," Geneva Mayor Eric Kamler said. "We've got a lot of young families coming back to Geneva here." The community has people and businesses moving in. "Over the last five years, Geneva has been very lucky to have new businesses build here, including some manufacturing plants, like an anhydrous ammonia manufacturing plant," Kamler said.

The city's growth is allowing for new projects to get done. One needed project is a new fire station. "We are just wrapping up construction there, and we will be moving into that roughly around August," Kamler said. "That's also been a very good community-led effort. The city council came together and the rural fire board came together on that."

Then there's the new main street gateway project that will welcome visitors to Geneva in a fresh, new way. "That will include historic brick streets, it will include new historic lighting, and a refurbished 1960's "Welcome to Geneva" sign with neon lights," Kamler said. "The sign was actually salvaged from a local member of the community. It was purchased from them, and now it's going to go back to where it was originally located back in the 1960's."

The city is also looking to build a new community center. "It's been worked on for a lot of years by a really good committee. There's a lot of really good community support that I'm seeing for it, and I'm excited for where that project will go," Kamler said. Next to the proposed community center, is an area laid out for new homes. And, a new dog park is proving to be popular in town. "Local sales tax dollars went toward that project," Kamler said. "But since then, we've regained more than half of the sales tax dollars through private donations."

There are other projects still on the horizon. "We have a truck wash, gas station, a hotel, and a local fast food restaurant coming that will be based right outside of Geneva," Kamler said. "That will be part of the community here eventually." The city is also looking at changes to the so-called bullpens near the courthouse. "Those were designed to really handle the entire downtown for parking back in the 50's and 60's," Kamler said. The area could be transformed into more of a community space. There's also an effort underway to make sure every home has the ability to connect to high-speed internet fiber. "We are lucky to have Glenwood Telecommunications coming into the community here, and they are interested in making moves to fiber the entire community," Kamler said.

Community leaders say all of this is getting done, thanks to local vitality and teamwork. "I would say it's a very impressive display of community effort, but also a very forward thinking city council," Kamler said. "We are really lucky to have a lot of people moving back, and a lot of people who are wanting to see Geneva continue to grow and not just wither away into the prairie."