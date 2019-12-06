Our Town Hastings: December 9-13

Our Town Hastings has much to offer both visitors, and the people who call the community home.

During the week of December 9-13, we will highlight this great central Nebraska city on Pure Nebraska, and during 10/11 newscasts. On December 15 at 6:30 p.m., you can plan on seeing a 1/2 hour special dedicated to the sights and sounds of Our Town Hastings.

Some of the stories we plan to cover during the week include a profile of the NAD or the former "Naval Ammunition Depot." At one point in World War II, nearly 40% of the U.S. Navy's ordnance was produced in Hastings. Plus, we'll take a closer look at how downtown Hastings is alive with great restaurants, breweries, and loft apartments. And, we'll take a tour of Hastings College, and learn how this source of higher education continues to contribute to the great quality of life town.

Be sure to watch for "Our Town Hastings" on Pure Nebraska, and 10/11 newscasts the week of December 9-13.