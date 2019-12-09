Our Town Hastings: Naval Ammunition Depot

Our Town Hastings is full of fascinating history, and one place that's rich in history is the NAD or the Naval Ammunition Depot.

In 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, and America was at war. The Navy needed munitions to fight in the Pacific and in Europe. So, in 1942, construction of the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings began. The facility had 2,000 buildings, and covered more than 48-thousand acres. The NAD was decommissioned in the 1960's, but remnants of that era still remain intact. As you might imagine, the NAD is still an important part of the community.

We caught up with Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson with the Hastings Museum to talk more about the NAD. "The Hastings Naval Ammunition Depot was a major production facility for almost everything the Navy used during World War II," Kreutzer-Hodson said. "Everything from torpedoes, to small caliber pieces. It really impacted the region, and they had 10,000 people working here. Eventually, the base ended up covering 76 square miles."

Visitors can see some examples of the ammunition that was made at the NAD while visiting the Hastings Museum. "When the NAD was decommissioned, some inert examples of ammunition were housed at the administration building, and they donated that to us," Kreutzer-Hodson said. "The 40-millimeter shell was a very important one they made. In fact, in 1944, they made 40% of all the 40-millimeter shells used by the Navy in Hastings. They had several buildings where the production took place, and all of it was done with safety in mind."

One of the most iconic features of the NAD can be seen while driving down Highway 6. "You see the bunkers there," Kreutzer-Hodson said. "Those bunkers are where the ammunition was stored. The other thing that stands out with locals, is just the amount of space the base covered. Everything was designed to minimize massive damage." However, an explosion did happen on September 15, 1944. The blast killed nine and injured 53. According to the Hastings Museum, the blast was felt 100 miles away in Lincoln, and shattered windows in Hastings.

Hastings Museum officials hope to continue preserving the history of the NAD. They say 10% of a 1/2 cent sales tax allocation will be coming to the museum. They are hoping to collect that money, and within the next 10 years, they hope to have an extensive, permanent display dedicated to the NAD.