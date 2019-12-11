Our Town Hastings: Pacha Soap

There's a homegrown business in central Nebraska that is having an impact around the country, and around the world.

Perhaps you've heard of Pacha Soap. The headquarters for the business is in Our Town Hastings. "We started about six years ago, and today we are at 70 employees, so it's been growing. We have people all over the country," owner Andrew Vrbas said. "This business began with an idea to change the world. I was 19, and going to Hastings College. I had an idea for how a soap business could solve poverty and provide good products to people in the United States. We believe that business can free people. That's our core belief. We have an impact whether we want to or not. We can choose to make that a positive one or a negative one." Vrbas says that an issue his company works on is water sanitation and hygiene. "That is something we are helping with as a 'post-sale' impact," Vrbas said. "As a pre-sale impact, what ingredients are we buying and from where? And by the way, we do source from Nebraska as well, not just internationally. But everything we do has an impact, and we chose to make it a positive one."

Vrbas says the company's wash programs have a large presence in East Africa. "We've distributed more than 5 million bars of soap to children for hand washing purposes in schools. All of those bars of soap were made in local communities in East Africa, with local ingredients in East Africa," Vrbas said. "We actively try to work with small-holder farmers. When we go direct to the farmer, we are able to drive more margin down to that farmer for a higher quality ingredient."

"I would describe us as a Willy Wonka of personal care products," Vrbas said. "We make products that are natural and smell amazing. We make everything from body butters that have shea butter for lotion, to bar soaps. And the products are sold all over the U.S., Canada, and countries around the world. My wife is a co-founder in Pacha, and I couldn't have done anything with out her. She's helped grow the business, and we have an expert team of crafters that really know their trade. This business has been fun to build," Vrbas said.