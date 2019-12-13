Our Town Hastings: Prairie Loft

Allowing kids and adults to connect with nature and understand agriculture is a big goal at Prairie Loft.

Prairie Loft in Hastings (Source: KOLN/Jon Vanderford)

"Prairie Loft itself started as a seed of an idea around 2000 or 2001," Executive Director Amy Sandeen said. She says a couple of people had the same idea, and started talking about the plan to turn an old farm into a place for education.

"Once the advisory board for Prairie Loft came on, they were able to lease the land in 2003," Sandeen said. "We own 8 and 1/2 acres, that happened in 2004. The non-profit was established in 2005, and programs started 12 years ago in 2007."

Prairie Loft is surrounded by history. The site was once a working farm for the state mental hospital. One building used to be a machine shed. "There was an engine hoist here, where they would drive trucks and buses in to do work, with an oil pit that had stairs down under the floor,"

Sandeen said. Now the building has a beautifully renovated Prairie Room and commercial kitchen for the community to use. "Our pavilion building was once the fire hall and a bus barn," Sandeen said.

Also, a big white barn on the property once housed horses for the old farm.

"They farmed with horses out here, and it's a beautiful building with all kinds of character with wood and concrete floors. There are three original farm buildings, and we are making sure that we are taking care of all of those. The red barn was moved to this site in 2006, so that's an extra," Sandeen said.

Not only is the Prairie Loft staff working to keep the farm looking good for years to come. They are also focused on connecting people with nature and agriculture. At a pop-up after school activity we attended recently, kids not only get to play indoors. They get to go outside, which is something that's more important than ever.

"In 1900, 40% of Americans lived on farms. Now it's less than 2%. So, we've really gotten away from that everyday existence outdoors," Sandeen said.

Prairie Loft staff teach kids and families about the natural environment along with where food comes from, through field trips, workshops and festivals. 10-year-old Landyn Prevett visits often, and would like to work at Prairie Loft someday.

"I like Prairie Loft because you get to learn new things, you get to go outdoors, and you get to have fun," Prevett said.

Landyn's mom is happy with the kind of educational experiences her kids get. "Amy and all of her volunteers do a really great job with educating on agriculture, and community togetherness. They have programs for pre-schoolers all the way up to college-age kids," Laurel Prevett said.

Along with programs, Prairie Loft manages 65 acres of farmland.

"For the first time we are trying wheat and grass for hay in fields here," Sandeen said.

"We'll experiment with cover crops and show the community how those kinds of things are approaches to farming in this area." Since it began, almost 80-thousand people have participated in Prairie Loft programs.

"It's thanks to the community and collaborations that allow us to do what we do," Sandeen said.