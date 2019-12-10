Our Town Hastings: Vibrant Downtown

If you haven't visited downtown Hastings lately, you are in for a treat. Coffee shops, stores, and restaurants are all helping make downtown Hastings the place to be.

One restaurant that's having success on 2nd street is Odyssey. "Odyssey is what we call an up-market dining experience," Odyssey's Jamey Hamburger said. He tells us the food is the star at the restaurant, and that it's a combination of American comfort food and steakhouse fare. People are coming from miles around to check it out. "We thought we'd have folks coming from Blue Hill and Sutton and Harvard, but we've got people coming from Minden and Holdrege and Kearney on a regular basis," Hamburger said.

The restaurant is just one example of the unique businesses found on 2nd street in downtown Hastings. It's part of an intentional effort by the Community Redevelopment Authority to improve the area. "They have been acquiring and holding property for development, and then providing incentives for developers to make quality projects," Randy Chick with the CRA said.

Quality projects are not only found on 2nd street. Dave Rippe runs Queen City development. He's played a pivotal role in the transformation of several buildings on First street that were once used for storage. "Our ownership group started developing on First street about 4 years ago, acquiring and building out buildings," Rippe said. "In those 4 years, we've brought on-line 19 loft-style apartments, and four spaces for new businesses." Some of those businesses include Steeple Brewery, Wave Pizza, and Allo Communications. "There are people who are working downtown, living downtown, and ultimately playing downtown," Rippe said. "As we develop out that full and comprehensive look to what we want to see down here, you see more people down here at night, more people working during the day, and you see more people investing their expendable income."

There are a number of reasons why downtown Hastings appears to be booming. Another one of the reasons may be because more people are living downtown City leaders say downtown living units are full. "You need the businesses here, but having people live downtown, then they are more likely to spend their money downtown," Chick said. "The upper level living has kind of driven these projects." There is plenty of optimism around downtown Hastings that more living spaces will be built. Jamey Hamburger's business has been open since 2016, and he says he's witnessed the transformation "There's quite a bit of energy happening now, but the groundwork for that had to be laid years ago," Hamburger said. "Our community and our BID and CRA have really been supportive of that for decades, along with every city council since that time. It's good to see it coming to fruition now."

With the Community Redevelopment Authority holding more buildings for future development, it's not far-fetched to think that continued development and vitality in downtown Hastings will be the norm for some time to come.