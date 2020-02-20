Our Town Holdrege: Spirit of Giving

Thanks to many generous people, the Phelps County Community Foundation has been able to provide funding to several projects in the Holdrege area.

It seems that the spirit of giving has been alive and well in Phelps County for several years. We caught up with Kara Faber who is the Executive Director of the Phelps County Community Foundation to discuss the continued giving that is happening. "Our foundation was established in 1976 by an estate gift from Irene Anderson," Faber said. "She left $300,000, which at the time was a significant amount of money. She wanted the money to go toward the establishment of a community foundation."

Since then, the foundation has grown. "Currently, we are sitting at assets of $23 Million," Faber said. "That's all because of the generosity of the people in our county, and people that have grown up here and have strong ties here." In November, the foundation received a record-setting boost during an event called "Give to Grow", which is an annual giving day. "This year, we had a record number of 74 non-profits participating, and we raised $893,000," Faber said. "It is significant when you think that Phelps county has a population of about 9,000 people, so the money raised is impressive." Faber says that gifts came in from 31 different states.

The funds from the foundation are used in a number of ways. "When the Nebraska Prairie Museum moved to its current location in the late 1970's, the community foundation really helped with the fundraising efforts for that," Faber said. "The foundation has also helped with fundraising for The Tassel Performing Arts Center and the YMCA. Right now, we have 90 scholarship funds. We also have the bronze art that is around town, and that is a fund that is held with us, and I think there are about 14 pieces of bronze art throughout the Holdrege community. All of those bronze pieces are done by people native to Holdrege."

If you would like to know more about the Phelps County Community Foundation, check out the foundation webpage at phelpsfoundation.org.