Our Town Holdrege: Unique Business

Lost Way Brewery is having a positive impact on downtown Holdrege, as owners work to support other local ventures as well.

Mark Kraus is the owner of "Lost Way Brewery". He came to town about four years ago, when his sister and brother-in-law moved to Holdrege to work for BD Medical. "They left Michigan, we were in California at the time, and my wife and I wanted out of L.A. because our daughter was just born," Kraus said. " We were looking for a better place to raise a family."

Mark had a dream. "I had been in the Marine Corps. I went into operations management for a distribution warehouse, and this whole time I had been home brewing and really enjoyed it. I wanted to do that." Mark and his wife came to Holdrege, started a family, then started Lost Way Brewery. The name of the business fits, because the couple doesn't have any ties to Holdrege. They just found their way here for the quality of life. "It's a great community," Kraus said.

The brewery is in the old creamery building that closed in the 1960's. In the 1970's, the building served as a couple of print shops. In the 80's, it was used for storage, until Lost Way Brewery came to be. "Here at Lost Way, we have all of our own craft beer," Kraus said. "We have eight tap handles that are constantly rotating. Two of those are actually craft soda, so we have root beer and grape soda as well." Brewery owners want this business to be family-friendly and educational. "It's not just about going down to the hole in the wall and having a beer," Kraus said. "It's about coming in, meeting with people, collaborating, enjoying life and learning about something."

You could say this business is about supporting others as well. Betty Anne Sayers runs the business called "Buzz Savories" She's a beekeeper, and makes a high-end mustard with honey as an ingredient. "I have a website called buzzsavoriesllc.com where I explore recipes," Sayers said. "It's amazing how many mustard-infused delectable foods there are in the world." Lost Way Brewery helped enhance her mustard. "Betty brought her spicy beer mustard in once that was made with one of the large corporation's beers, and she asked me what I thought," Kraus said. "I said, here try it with this beer instead." Betty says using Lost Way's "Old Creamery Stout" made her product 'zing'. "It adds so much. It makes this mustard unique in the world, there's nothing like it," Sayers said.

Lost Way Brewery also helped Heather McQuillan start a crafting event called 'Craft with a Draft'. "I had dreamed of how could I do a craft class, or what could I do that could gather women that would otherwise not have an opportunity to be together." McQuillan said. "I just never knew where I could do that." The brewery offered the space, and since September of 2018, 'Craft with a Draft' has become extremely popular. "The most fun for me is to watch the ladies be really creative, and have a lot of creative freedom with their projects."

Owners of Lost Way Brewery say they are glad to help others, and hope the business will continue to serve as a place where people can meet and collaborate. "We take pride in doing what we can to support Holdrege, to support local, and to support Nebraska," Kraus said. "You can see in the compass that the state of Nebraska is in the background of our logo. The compass is broken, because we are not going anywhere."