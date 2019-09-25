Our Town Plymouth

The community of Plymouth continues to find ways to help people enjoy a high quality of life in rural Nebraska.

"In 2017, we had our 125th anniversary," Fred Meyer said. "Then the Plymouth Plaza opened. After that, we opened a splash pad in the park in 2019. We've had a lot of families come in from east, west, north and south to enjoy it. It's a free activity. The idea is to be able to draw young people and families into the community, and hopefully some of them will put down roots."

The city park and the splash pad aren't the only draws to town. The community also supports 50 different businesses, many of them are located in downtown Plymouth. "The smallest would be Suzie's Salon, which employs one person, and the Farmers Co-op would be the biggest, employing around 65," Meyer said. "We have D & K, which puts up grain bins and buildings. We have a veterinarian, a chiropractor, a medical clinic, a hardware store, Wells Implement, Auto Repair Plus, a mercantile, Blue Rose antiques, a bank and an insurance agency, among others." All of these businesses employ around 250 people. The town is also quite proud of its volunteer fire department and station.

The Plymouth Improvement Association also helps keep the town looking good, and it helps with local events. The Plymouth Plaza mentioned earlier in this story features a dance studio, a gym, a coffee shop, along with the medical clinic and a daycare. These are also amenities that are attractive to people and families. "It just draws people in," Meyer said. "Maybe they stop at the Country Store for a sandwich, or they go downtown to the Plymouth Brew House. You just want to have activities that draw people in and stop. That's the main thing is they stop, and take a look."