Overnight search for suspect in Merrick County

A situation overnight led authorities to advise residents to lock their homes and vehicles in Merrick County.

On Sunday, the Merrick County Sheriff's Office, Central City Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol attempted to catch a suspect fleeing on foot near Highway 30 and K Road. The male suspect, described as black, 6 ft tall, weighing 270 lbs, was driving a stolen vehicle. He was wearing a black cut off t-shirt, tan pants and carrying a bag.

After multiple hours of searching, the Merrick County Sheriff's Office said the man wasn't able to be located. Though, the investigation did reveal the man's identity. The sheriff's office said they wouldn't release the name since the traffic stop was initiated by NSP.

Law enforcement does not believe this person is trying to stay in the area, but trying to get outside of Merrick County.

The sheriff's office wants to remind residents that "although you may live in a rural setting, it is not a good idea to leave keys in vehicles and doors unlocked on outbuildings, garages, and homes."

MCSO did want to thank the citizens of the county for notifying friends and family in the area and working together to make the county safe.

