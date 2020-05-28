One person injured in overnight shooting in Grand Island

An investigation is underway following a shooting overnight in Grand Island.

Grand Island Police said it happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Sycamore.

GIPD said when officers arrived on scene, they found a man lying in the intersection of Sycamore and Oklahoma with a gunshot wound.

First officers on scene started performing life-saving procedures on the victim until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to CHI Health St. Francis. His condition is not known this morning, but police said as far as they knew when we asked, he was still alive.

The suspect has yet to be found, but GIPD said they don't believe the community is in any danger.

If you see anything suspicious or something that you believe could be related to the incident, you should call the police.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted in this case.

More details will be released later in the day. Stick with Local4 as we bring you updates.

