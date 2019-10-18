Overturned cattle hauler closes I-80 westbound

A rollover involving a semi hauling cattle closed I-80 westbound between Brady and North Platte late Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to the Brady Volunteer Fire Department the semi was carrying over 100 head of cattle.

Emergency crews were forced to cut a hole in the rear and roof of the trailer in order to free the cows.

Before a portable corral was assembled, some managed to get loose on the highway.

The Nebraska State Patrol worked to find the strays and wrangle them into a back-up trailer.

At least four of the cows died as a result of the crash.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver.

We will provide more information on the incident as we receive it.