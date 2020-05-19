Owner of Screamers Restaurant sings for those at assisted living facility

Residents at a local assisted living facility got a special surprise on Tuesday.

People who live at the Windcrest on Van Dorn were glued to their windows to watch a live performance by the owner of Screamers Dining and Cabaret. As he sang popular songs from the '50s and '60s, he said with the extra time he has recently had, he decided to grab his equipment for different facilities throughout the city.

"In my other profession, I'm a nurse practitioner who specializes in geriatric care, so I know this population and I know under these circumstances they are most vulnerable for isolation and depression," said Kevin Witcher, owner of Screamers. "And any chance I get to lift their spirits and make their days brighter, I'm happy to do it"

He spent about 15 minutes on each side of the building.