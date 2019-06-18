Owner sells second generation car wash

If you've ever gotten a car wash in Lincoln you've probably heard of or been to Husker Car Wash.

However after five decades the second generation car wash is calling it quits.

Husker Car Wash located on O St. has been in business since 1969. The second generation owner has decided to sell it to Rocket Car Wash.

They've washed over two million cars, but after Tuesday the owner is calling it the end of an era.

"I wish that we could stay, but we'll definitely keep in touch. It's the relationships and the friendships that we've built that mean the most,” said Bill Kasl Husker Car Wash Owner.

Bill Kasl has worked at Husker Car Wash since 1982.

He's also been the owner the last few years.

He says the decision to sell was not an easy one.

"More than anything I’ve been here for 37 years, so it's time for me to move on and do something different," said Kasl.

The car wash has served over 2 million cars and 500 employees during it's time. Kasl says the friendships made were the highlight of the job.

"Going to be sad to see that come to an end, but we're excited about maybe doing something different, and getting passionate about something different," said Kasl.

The emotional owner says he's going to remember how supportive the drivers of Lincoln have been to him and his family.

"I hope that Lincoln is somewhat please with what we've done, and I’m going to be sad to see them go," said Kasl.

The lot has been bought by Rocket Car Wash.

They are going to be taking over on Wednesday.

The new owners say they’re going to keep the Husker Car Wash title for the next 6-8 weeks. There going to undergo a renovation and reopen as Rocket Car Wash in mid-November.

