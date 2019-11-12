PAW Patrol Live! coming to PBA

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in May.

According to a press release, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol will stop in Lincoln on May 2 and May 3.

Tickets for all 5 performances go on sale on November 21, 2019, and can be purchased pawpatrollive.com and ticketmaster.com

In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” provides families with the opportunity to make lifelong memories and is a great introduction to live theater for kids. To help accommodate young children, the Broadway-style performance includes two acts with a 15-minute intermission. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!