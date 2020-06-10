POOLS: City of Lincoln releases guidelines for June 15 opening

The safety measures Lincoln Parks and Recreation will use at public pools this summer are now available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: pools). These five pools will open Monday, June15:

- Arnold Pool, 4000 NW. 46th Street

- Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street

- Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets

- Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street

- Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets

“Outdoor public pools are an important part of summer life in Lincoln, and we are pleased and excited to offer water recreation opportunities this summer,” said Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director. “We are committed to having the experiences be safe, and we are taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Open swim sessions will be 90 minutes long and are scheduled at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. High-touch surfaces around the pools and in the bathhouses will be disinfected between sessions. Pool capacities will be determined in part by physical distancing requirements and the city COVID-19 Risk Dial at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Signs will be posted when facilities are full.

Pools will follow the state and Lancaster County Directed Health Measures. Rules include the following:

- Upon arrival, patrons and staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperatures check.

- Swimmers will be required to shower in their swimsuits with soap before entering the pool deck.

- Patrons are expected to wear face coverings while waiting to check in and to stay at least six feet away from others.

- Staff are required to wear face coverings when interacting with patrons and other staff.

- Patrons may bring drinks in non-glass containers. Individually packaged snacks are also allowed.

- Patrons may bring their own folding chairs.

- When pool capacity is reached, check in will begin for the following session.

Admission for open swim sessions will be $2 per person over two years of age. A 10-punch admission card will be available for $20.

Additional programs include:

- Weekly evening family swim sessions will be scheduled at each pool. The sessions will begin at 6 p.m., and the dates will vary by pool. The cost is $5 per family.

- Evening water fitness classes will be offered at some locations begin at 6 p.m., June 17. The cost is $2 per person. Pre-registration for the classes is required due to limited space. Residents may register the day of the class by calling the pool they plan to attend.

- Learn to swim classes are being considered and may begin in July.

The four pools that will remain closed this summer are Star City Shores, University Place, Highlands, and Eden. The Trago Sprayground will also be closed. Private pool rentals will not be offered.

For more information about public pools and other Lincoln Parks and Recreation programming, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov. More information on COVID-19 and the City’s response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.