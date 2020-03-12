PRCA Xtreme Bulls Challenge & Ranch Bronc Riding at Pinnacle Bank Arena cancelled

ASM Global and Mosbrucker Rodeo announced today the cancellation of the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.

Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Tickets purchased online at Ticketmaster.com will receive an email from Ticketmaster stating their account has been credited.

Tickets purchased with a credit card from the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office will be refunded automatically. Those who purchased tickets with cash from the Ticket Office must return their tickets to the Ticket Office to receive a refund.