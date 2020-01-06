Pair arrested for plotting to kill one man's wife

Two St. Paul men have been arrested by Grand Island police for allegedly being involved in a plan to kill one man's wife.

According to a press release from the Grand Island Police Department, Matthew Stephens, 30, from St. Paul was arrested Sunday night after a traffic stop in the 500 block of Stuhr Road.

Police say that in December, Stephens grabbed his estranged wife, Jennifer Swartz of Grand Island, and threatened her with a knife. In the time since then, they say he has stalked Swartz and "took substantial steps toward the continuation of a plan to kill Swartz".

Stephens was arrested for allegations of Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Terroristic Threats, Stalking, Use of a Weapon in Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

Also arrested on related charges was Joshua Lytle, 26, of St. Paul. He was arrested for allegations of Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder and for Aiding and Abetting of Stalking. Those allegations stem from Lytle's alleged involvement in Stephens' plan to kill Swartz. Lytle was already in custody for an unrelated incident.

The release from GIPD says this has been an ongoing investigation for several weeks. The investigation is continuing.