Panhandle Senator doesn't think adding will help state legislation

A Panhandle Senator doesn’t believe a proposed amendment to the state legislature will help get things done in the house.

Senator Steve Erdman doesn't think more will get done if more senators are added (Source KOLN)

Speaker Jim Scheer stated he proposed an amendment that would increase the number of senators from 49 to 55. 47th District Senator Steve Erdman believes there is no value in doing this.

Erdman went on to state he would potentially lose a county or two if the six new senators were added. He currently represents nine counties in the Panhandle and a portion of Box Butte County.

According to Erdman, the big three counties in the state which include Sarpy, Douglas and Lancaster Counties will likely see their population sit at a combined 1.1 million in the next census. Over the last ten years he said those three counties have seen 80,000 move in with Rural Nebraska seeing 90,000 people move out of their area.

Erdman doesn’t think more things will get done with more people.

It is unknown at this time if the proposed amendment would pass.

Erdman went on to state they look at this every ten years.

The 2020 legislative session begins January 8th.

