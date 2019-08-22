Paper Ballet coming to the Rococo Theatre Saturday

On Saturday a unique performance is coming to the Rococo Theatre.

The Paper Ballet combines dance and fashion. All the dancers will wear costumes made entirely of paper and this year the theme is famous stories from the public domain. Which they will convey through costumes that also incorporate photographic journalism.

This year the performance will feature 107 dancers and 11 performance numbers. One of those numbers was created by the program's first student choreographer.

"Seeing it from a new perspective this way has really opened my eyes to just how a choreographer really works," said Gracie Firestone. "It has been extremely eye opening and I think I'm just most excited to see the final product on stage."

The show is Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

The event will also feature a fashion show and dessert buffet.

Tickets are available at the door for $45 dollars.