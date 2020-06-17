Parallels Counseling in Lincoln offering free therapy sessions

With everything going on right now between the pandemic and recent protests, you may be feeling more stressed than usual. That's why a Lincoln counseling office is offering their services free of charge for those being affected.

Ever since the Black Lives Matter protests here in Lincoln first began, psychologists and therapists at Parallels Counseling downtown have handed out flyers, letting people know they can receive free therapy sessions.

The reason is because they want to let people know that right now, it's perfectly normal to feel overwhelmed.

For many people needing therapy, one of the main reasons they decide not to go is because they simply can't afford it, but therapists at Parallels are hoping to break that financial barrier down and give people someone to talk to at no cost.

Psychologists we spoke to say they understand anxiety is flaring right now and that it's important you get problems and emotions off your chest.

"There are so many things happening all at the same time that we really hope people come out and not bottle those things up, that they will come and speak to someone about that and get that worked through," says clinical psychologist Dr. Antoni Schutz.

The goal of psychologists at Parallels is to help their clients overcome adversity and resolve issues happening in their lives, and recently, they say they've seen an increase in people seeking professional help.

That's why they've decided to hold their free therapy sessions, simply offering an ear to listen.

Specifically within minority communities, speaking about mental health and seeking help isn't always common.

Counselors at Parallels say that's why they pride themselves on having a diverse team with psychologists who understand specific issues and can offer advice on how you can deal with them. They're anticipating more people will take advantage of their free therapy sessions and get the help they need soon.

"Typically, we keep things within our family, and that can perpetuate the stigma of mental health by not wanting to share it with anyone else. So, we're hoping that people will realize that they can come out and speak with professionals who can help them, as opposing to keeping it within the family," Dr. Schultz tells 10/11.

Parallels is conducting individual therapy sessions, as well as group sessions. For those uncomfortable doing in-person sessions, Parallels is also offering free telehealth therapy services.

Currently, they're mainly helping those battling trauma, sexual identity, discrimination, and other personal experiences, but providers are standing by to help both adults and children.

If you or someone you know can benefit from Parallels' free therapy services, you can give them a call at (402) 489-9792 or follow them on Facebook for more information.