Mother reacts to FBI child porn investigation

Parents are sick to their stomach, angry and upset, left to wonder whether their child is a potential child pornography victim.

The FBI says 26-year-old Titus Miller worked at Playful Painters Child Care the FBI says he quote: “allegedly sexually assaulted and covertly produced sexually graphic videos and photographs of his victims.”

A mother whose three children had been going to the same daycare for years, many times they were there overnight with Titus Miller. When asked about her reaction to his arrest, she says she was shocked it was him.

“Knowing it was him and a lot of times I would go pick up my kids and they were the last ones there,” said Asiah a Playful Painters mother. “Just knowing that in the back of my head and the information coming from the agents it was rough.”

Asiah and other parents met with investigators at the Federal Building Thursday afternoon but there aren’t a lot of answers yet.

“Who is it, who do you see, what age range, what gender, what are you seeing,” said Asiah. “It was just tough to sit there and listen to.”

Asiah says that investigators received a tip about Titus Miller at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and arrested him the same day. She says she was contacted by the FBI three times Wednesday.

“Immediately I’m like oh my god what happened,” said Asiah.

The FBI is asking for help in identifying potential victims who attended Playful Painters Child Care from 2016 to this week. They’re asking you to reach out with specific information including parent contact information, child name and date of birth, dates attended and two pictures of the child or children.

“I know that it’s an investigation and its 48 hours or less old but I feel like they’re going to do anything in their power to make sure that our children receive justice,” said Asiah.

Asiah described today as full of tears, questions and at times anger. She says after all that, getting to hold her youngest son was a relief.

“I think the back of my mind is like is he really, because nobody knows who has been affected by it yet,” said Asiah.

