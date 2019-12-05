Parents, 17-year-old son fight 3 different types of cancer at same time

A Florida family, three of whom are battling cancer, is fighting to keep their restaurant open, even as they undergo treatment.

Three members of the Desclefs family, the mother, father and the youngest of four children, have three different kinds of cancer, WJXT reports.

Kathy Desclefs was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma five years ago. Benoit Desclefs was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in August, and 17-year-old Luke Desclefs was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October.

“It was too much, especially when it came back down to Luke. It was just too much,” Kathy Desclefs told WJAX.

Luke Desclefs, a senior in high school, says he didn’t have any symptoms prior to his diagnosis.

“I found a lump on my neck, and I thought it was weird and told my mom," he told WJXT.

The family has owned and operated a French-American restaurant called The Magnificat Cafe in Jacksonville, Florida, for 16 years. Benoit Desclefs is the cook, and his wife and four kids have all worked there, according to WJAX.

While the three are being treated for cancer, the family is struggling to keep the restaurant open.

They’ve had to hire extra help and put the business up for sale, WJXT reports. But even after selling, they hope to stay involved in the day-to-day operations in some way.

The family is asking for prayers and patronage. They are also relying on their faith to help them pull through.

“We are set up for God to show up because it’s so over the top," Kathy Desclefs said.

An online fundraising page has been set up to help the family with expenses.

“It’s hard – physically, emotionally – but the prayers help us continue on,” Benoit Desclefs told WJAX.

The chef will start chemotherapy treatments this month. His son is currently undergoing them.

Kathy Desclefs says her form of cancer is rare, so her prognosis is unclear, according to WJXT. Doctors expect her husband to live about 12 more years. Her son has a good prognosis, if he responds to treatment.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.