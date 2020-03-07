Parents accused of waterboarding son to ‘exorcise’ him in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/CNN) – A couple is accused of waterboarding their child as part of an exorcism.

The mother allegedly told police the boy had been "placed in a bathtub and waterboarded" as well as put in a "laundry basket and drop kicked." (Source: KFOR/CNN)

Oklahoma City police say the parents, “for whatever reason,” believed their son possibly was possessed. Witnesses even got text messages from the couple talking about exorcising demons from the boy.

"It was one child in particular that was being abused, that they felt that was possibly possessed by demons and felt like they need to take action to do that and that's when the abuse occurred,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Police are investigating the case after concerned friends of the suspected parents noticed things that didn't look right on the child.

The boy had bruises and welts all over his body, including one on his forehead, according to police.

"There's indication the child may have been beaten, abused, possibly given things to help them sleep or relax while this was all going on,” Knight said.

Police say the mother told them the boy sometimes drugged with “benzos and cough syrup” by his father.

Witnesses say they saw the boy “blindfolded, soaked in sweat, and wearing a heavy coat.”

When police spoke to the male suspect, they say he seemed to be under the influence of some type of drug and was acting paranoid.

Oklahoma City police report they have confiscated a lot of evidence in the investigation.

