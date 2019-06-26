Parents fight back as woman allegedly tries to kidnap children at Atlanta airport

A mother and father fended off an alleged kidnapper who tried to take at least two of their children, as seen in surveillance video released by the Atlanta Police Department.

Esther Daniels, 26, is charged with kidnapping and obstructing an officer after she allegedly tried to take at least two children at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Source: Atlanta Police Department/CNN)

In surveillance video taken early Saturday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a mother can be seen walking with her children, one in a stroller, through the airport’s atrium.

Another woman, later identified as 26-year-old Esther Daniels, walks over, puts her hands on the stroller and allegedly tries to grab it.

The children’s mother manages to fend Daniels off, and their father, who was walking with another child in a stroller a few feet away, goes to help.

Daniels then notices another of their children standing nearby and picks him up, allegedly ready to flee with him. But the father is ready and wrestles the child back.

An Atlanta police officer rushes over to the scene and chases after Daniels when she runs away. There’s a struggle, but officers are able to get the suspect on the ground and apprehend her.

Daniels appeared “to be experiencing mental distress,” according to the officers. She was taken to a hospital to be checked out before being transported to the county jail.

The 26-year-old is charged with kidnapping and obstructing an officer.

