Parents of students with special needs frustrated by lack of access to support, care

For many students with special needs- a typical day involves one-on-one assistance from people at school, and then transitioning to one-on-one help from providers at home. Now, many in-home providers are not allowed to be paid for the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while school is "in session," leaving parents exhausted from trying to take up so many roles.

"It takes a lot, it takes a village for sure for all kids," said Dana Gill. She's the mother of fifth-grader Jackson, who has special needs. "But especially for special needs kids.

Gill said, Jackson needs the one-on-one attention to learn not only school-related topics, but also developing life-skills. Now that in-home providers cannot bill for the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. it's becoming more difficult to get access to the type of care he needs.

"It's adding insult to injury when they're saying, 'Okay, your kids can't go to school, we can't really provide opportunities for them to learn,' at least not my son," said Gill. "On top of that they're trying to tell me I can't get the help that i need to get my work done... I feel like the special needs students are falling through the cracks on this."

This puts parents like Gill in a situation where they have to take care of their children 24/7- while also trying to work from home.

"I really need somebody," said Gill. "The crux of the issue really is that I still have a job to do, believe me when I tell you I cannot work unless I have another person here caring for him."

In a Facebook live video yesterday, the Division of Developmental Disabilities at the Department of Health and Human services said they have submitted several requests to the federal government to make changes to services.

"During these times, we might need to relieve caregivers a little more often," said Tony Green, the interim director. "Things are a little stressful right now, so we asked permission to waive the cap on that service."

The Nebraska Department of Education said all children, no matter their capacities deserve education, but do need to be flexible.

"If the school district is offering education or educational opportunities during the closure, then they should be offering access," said Amy Rhone, an administrator in the Office of Special Education with the Nebraska Department of Education. "And that access may look different for every student."

For parents like Gill, regulations need to change so providers can get paid for work they're doing during school hours in the middle of this pandemic.

"Make it possible for these people to be paid during the day," said Gill. "Because, that's what we need to be able to function in our lives and works, and that's what Jackson needs to not be hugely left behind in this 5 month break that they're out of school."

