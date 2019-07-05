Parents, other Nebraskans carry on memory of 19-month-old that died unexpectedly

Megan and Mike's son, Ace Moudy was 19 months old when he died of a sudden, unexplained death.

His parents described him as a rambunctious child- full of love and often trying to hug his friends. Ace was much bigger than all his friends, however, and that the hug would tend to turn into a tackle.

Megan and Mike were both Husker athletes, and it appeared that Ace would also be heading down that road. Mike said they would often have "man time" and go golfing or play. Mike, a former lineman for Nebraska, called Ace his "snacking buddy."

By all standards, Ace was happy, healthy and thriving. Megan said he had just gotten his 18-month checkup. Everything was fine.

Ace died on April 6 in his home. His parents had just taken him to his first Husker softball game on the field where his mom used to play at Bowlin Stadium the day before.

"He was waving to the cheerleaders, blowing kisses," said Megan. "I ran into a couple of my old teammates and he would just go right to them and have them hold him.

The Moudy's said it was a normal night; a bath and a bedtime story. But, when they put him to bed that night, it would be the last time.

"I walked into his room and was rubbing his back and got no response and found out he wasn't breathing at all," said Mike. "We tried to do CPR and everything we could until the responders got there."

His parents were shocked.

"It's the worst thing a parent, let alone, any human can really feel," said Mike. Megan added, "I couldn't see the next day... I couldn't believe what happened."

Ace's autopsy did not offer the grieving parents any clues as to what happened. They thought they were out of the woods - SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) couldn't have happened. Ace was over a year and a half old.

Months later, Ace's cause of death remains unknown. It was a message from a family member pointed the Moudy's in a different direction.

"My uncle sent me a link," said Megan. "That ended up being the SUDC foundation and everything I was reading just totally lined up with what happened."

SUDC is Sudden Unexplained Death in Children. It's not like SIDS, it's a category of death. According to the SUDC Foundation, it affects 1 in 100,000 children every year and is expected to cause nearly 400 deaths in children every year. It's the 5th leading category of death among children between the ages of 1 and 4. (To learn more about the SUDC Foundation, click here.

A week after Ace had passed, the Moudy's learned they had an opportunity to honor their son's legacy. Just after his funeral, several former teammates, alumni and others told the Moudy's the University of Nebraska Athletic Department had approved an initiative to create a playground space at Bowlin Stadium and call it Ace's Place. Megan's old softball coach told her the news.

Bowlin Stadium is the last place Megan and Mike spent time with Ace.

"I remember playing with him up in that left field berm, that was kind of the last area where we at," said Mike. "What we want to come out of this is to give the community a place to make those memories, the same ones that we made."

For the Moudy's, giving other people a chance to make memories at a place they hold so dear means the world to them. For mom, Megan, Bowlin Stadium has a special place in her heart. Said Megan:

"I always tell people my crazy softball loving dream is that we have a daughter some day, and she'll play there and be able to say, 'that's my big brothers playground."

Now, Ace's Place is that light in the darkness for the Moudy's. They said it was something they could finally look forward to after all the time in limbo after losing their son. Their Go Fund Me page for the construction of the playground has already raised over $10,000 of their $75,000 goal.

The Moudy's said, the thing getting them through this dark time are their families and friends and they couldn't have done it without the support from family, friends and people across the state of Nebraska. They have also created a Go Fund Me account for the Ace Michael Moudy Memorial Fund.