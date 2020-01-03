Parks and Recreations invites public to job preparation classes

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to a free series of job search preparation classes beginning in January. The Job Quest 101 course will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Jan. 6, 13 and 27 and February 3 at the "F" Street Community Center, 1225 "F" Street. The classes are presented by the community center and the Hruby McDonald's Organization and are designed to prepare individuals to search for employment.

"Our intent is that attendees will leave the class with more confidence because they have a better understanding about the employment process," said Mary Johnson, "F" Street Community Center Assistant Director. "The course covers general employment issues, and staff will be available to answer specific questions regarding employment with Parks and Recreation or McDonald's."

The Hruby Organization is independently owned and operated by Mitch and Melanie Hruby, who own seven local McDonald's restaurants.

For more information and to register, contact Johnson at the "F" Street Community Center, 402-441-7951