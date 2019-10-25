Parolee found with multiple guns, knives

A 33-year-old man had his parole revoked after two firearms, four knives, and a hatchet was found in his bedroom.

LPD said on Thursday around 10 a.m., Nebraska Parole Officers let authorities know they received a tip that Darrell Potter Jr., 33, was in possession of a firearm.

Potter Jr. is a convicted felon for burglary out of York County.

After a search of his home in Lincoln, police found a shotgun in his closet, a rifle under his bed, and four knives and a hatchet scattered around the room.

His parole was revoked and he was cited for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

