Part of O Street temporarily closed on Sunday

O Street, between 2nd and 9th streets, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for utility work. Lincoln Electric System is removing overhead power lines that are no longer in service.

Access to local businesses and residences from West O Street and Sun Valley Boulevard will be maintained. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public's patience during this project.

For more information contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.