Participate in the 10/11 Cares Virtual Food Drive this week

10/11 Cares has partnered with the Food Bank of Lincoln to host the "10/11 Cares Virtual Food Drive.” The event is designed to allow viewers to donate to the Food Bank of Lincoln remotely, without leaving their homes.

According to KOLN’s General Manager, Shannon Booth, 10/11 is running on-air public service announcements, social media posts, along with newscast mentions to promote donations to the drive. Viewers can simply click here to visit the Food Bank of Lincoln’s “virtual” store.

“The people at the Food Bank are doing amazing work,” said Booth. “But since the outbreak of COVID-19, the number of families needing food assistance has increased dramatically, and we want to help.”

When viewers log on to the Food Bank’s food drive page, they can easily click their way through a virtual grocery story, picking items and amounts that will be purchased by the Food Bank for distribution to community members who are in need at this time.



According to Booth, in addition to the station’s promotional efforts, 10/11 is also making the first donation of $1,250. 10/11’s parent company, Gray Television, is matching that donation for a total of $2,500 to kick off the food drive.