Patriot Day ceremony in Antelope Park

The public is invited to observe Patriot Day, the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at a ceremony Wednesday, September 11 at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park.

The free event starts at 10:15 a.m. and is hosted by the Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council and the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

The event will include time for quiet reflection and remembrance, the ringing of the Nebraska Liberty Bell and a wreath-laying ceremony in tribute to the 9/11 victims, survivors and responders. The public is invited to tour the garden before or after the event to honor the sacrifices made throughout our country’s history.

If the weather is bad, the event will be moved to the Auld Pavilion located just west of the garden.

The Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park is open year-round from dawn to dusk.