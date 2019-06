Hastings Fire and Rescue said the fire is now out at Paul Spady Motors in Hastings.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. Wednesday, where crews were able to get it out quickly.

Hastings Fire said the building, which is being converted into Lifehouse Church, did sustain damage to the exterior, but there was no major damage inside.

Right now, the cause of the fire is unknown but they do believe it to be accidental in nature.

Nobody was injured.