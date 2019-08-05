Pawlytics aims to streamline animal rescues and adoptions

Adopting an animal is an easy way to make a difference but for some rescue groups the paperwork and process can get a little bogged down.

Now a Lincoln-based startup is aiming to make sure that every fury friend can find a home faster.

Pawlytics is management software for rescue groups and shelters.

The company’s founder and CEO Lizz Whitacre has spent the past 13 years dedicated to helping animals and decided to make it her career.

“We help rescues streamline their administrative processes,” said Whitacre. “They’re not bottle necked and can rescue more animals.”

Pawlytics has been in the works for the past two years. It currently has partnerships with about 120 rescue groups across the country. It aims to replace paperwork and convert it all to an online system.

"We went out and interviewed about 400 different rescues across the nation and just talked to them about their struggles were with administrative work," said Whitacre.

The software allows organizations to keep information regarding animals like incoming pets, a current shelter roster and animals that have already been adopted. It also allows for potential adopter profiles and donor profiles.

"We gave them a centralized data base that now connects the information the way they would typically look for,” said Whitacre. “They're not searching through databases or spreadsheets it’s all in one centralized location."

Whitacre says the next six months is all about expanding and their official launch gives her hope that they can continue to help animals for years to come.

"Were focusing really in on the Midwest and would love to partner up with organizations that are on spreadsheets and paper and wanting to find innovative ways to modernize their rescue and pass it on to the next generation," said Whitacre.

Pawlytics will be having a kitten adoption pop-up on August 17th at the Catalyst in the Haymarket from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to celebrate the launch of their software.

