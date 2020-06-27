Paws 4 Fun offers dog diving competition

A local indoor dog park and daycare is giving dogs a new opportunity to showcase their skills and cool off in the process.

Paws 4 Fun is hosting their inaugural dog diving competition this weekend. Nearly 50 dogs of all sizes are competing.

The dogs get a running start for 40 feet and get to jump after their favorite toy.

Paws 4 Fun said this is a great way to incorperate a different style of play.

"It's great for their health..." said Leon Kilmer, CEO for Paws 4 Fun. "The cardio activity of not only running, but also swimming. Swimming is very important to dogs.. it's easy on the joints.. also works their heart and lungs along with everything else."

Individuals interested in joining can sign up to participate on Sunday.