Paxton celebrates Labor Day with annual parade

Labor Day is a time to kick back and relax, and for one community, a time to make a spectacle. The annual Paxton Labor Day Celebration was in full swing on Monday, garnering the attention of everyone in town and the surrounding area.

Several families lined the edges of Third Street in Paxton to watch the "Rockin' Around The Clock" parade. (Source: Erika Siebring, KNOP TV).

Starting early this morning with a fun run race and a pancake breakfast, people quickly lined up and prepped their floats for the "Rockin' Around The Clock" parade.

Entries included the Paxton Tigers Marching Band, the Paxton High Dance Team, and several local organizations and businesses, all throwing candy to spectators. Ogallala Resident Loucas Taylor said he acquired quite a bit of candy.

"Probably, like, one fourth of a bag full," Taylor said.

Afterwards, the entire community took to the park for some shade, partaking in games, a silent acution and concessions. However, Ogallala Resident Thomas Miller said his favorite part was the water slide.

"In Ogallala, me and my dad always go to the pool on Saturdays and Sundays, don't we? Like every single day," Miller said.

Both parents and kids also enjoyed bingo, nickle scramble and the park pool to round out the holiday.