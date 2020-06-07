Peaceful protesters asking for changes at state, local levels

It'll have been more than a week since the first peaceful protest in Lincoln and more people were protesting near N. 84th and Vine Sunday. Lindsey Sayers organized the event and said she planned out the entire thing in a matter of days.

Source: (KOLN)

"I have felt compelled to just do something so I decided to use my resources, contact who I knew and put this together," Sayers said. Dozens of people lined up along the sidewalk of Vine St. holding up signs as drivers went by honking. Jason Turner was one of the peaceful protestors who said he not only wants his voice heard, but more change is done with state and local government.

"I want to see it hit the senate floors and the actual lobby floors." Turner said, "The city floors, first, to change laws and look at everything." Changes they say won't just impact this generation, but their children's generation.

"It needs to change and I don't want my kids brought up in it." Turner said, "I'm trying to teach them how to get through life without having to result to the violence." Sayers said it isn't just about helping her family members but an entire community.

"It's important for our children's futures to grow up in a world where it is equal and everyone should have equal rights," Sayers said. She also said she's been working with local law enforcement ensuring every protestor stays safe.