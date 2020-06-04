Peaceful protests continue this week in Lincoln; demonstrators working with law enforcement

Protesters continue gathering this week in Lincoln, demanding justice and equality.

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department said it was a peaceful demonstration Wednesday night and everything went well.

Law enforcement said protesters allowed police to escort them and one lane of the street was closed so that traffic could still flow.

Over the weekend, protests became violent as some clashed with law enforcement.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Molotov cocktails and fireworks were thrown during the protests.

Law enforcement said since this weekend, one officer is off work for "quite some time" because of significant injuries. They said some officers have cuts and bruises and are still working.

Sunday night, LSO made about 53 arrests because individuals were not following the 8 p.m. curfew that was established by city leaders.

Law enforcement said a majority of the people arrested weren't protesters. They said those people arrived with hard hats, water bottles, and more. Law enforcement believes they were preparing for a riot not a protest.