Pedestrian critically injured in traffic accident in Omaha

A 21-year-old woman was critically injured in a traffic accident Thursday morning when she was hit by a car at 99th and Maple.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said a 22-year-old man was driving a Honda Pilot west on Maple when the woman tried to cross Maple, from north to south, just east of 99th. The oncoming Honda struck the woman. Police said there is no crosswalk at the location.

Police said the victim suffered head and internal injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The driver of the car was not injured.