Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Friday evening

A 66-year-old female remains in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while walking on Friday.

LPD said the accident took place near 77th and A streets around 10:21 p.m.

Reports show a 16-year-old driving a Dodge Ram pickup slammed on her brakes when three pedestrians crossed out in front of her.

Police said the driver couldn’t avoid hitting the victim, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to LPD, the pedestrians did not have the right away and stepped out in front of the vehicle.

The other two pedestrians were not hit.

