Pedestrian sent to the hospital after being hit by car near 40th & O Streets

A woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing O Street at around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Lincoln Police. She was transported to the hospital, where her condition is unknown.

It happened near 40th and O Streets. The woman was crossing in an area with no crosswalk and might've tripped while on the median, according to Lincoln Police.

A 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene said there were several witnesses. They described hearing a loud thud.

She was in the westbound bound lanes when she was hit.

