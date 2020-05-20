Pediatricians worry kids aren't getting complete care during quarantine

One of the ways people are helping to slow the spread of coronavirus is by staying home. However, according to a local pediatrician this is impacting area clinics who should be seeing patients at this time.

This week the American Association of Pediatrics is running the campaign #CallYourPediatrician. The goal is to help inform parents that clinics are still open and here for your family during this pandemic.

Lincoln Pediatric Groups is being innovative with how they're seeing patients during the pandemic. They're not allowing people to wait in the waiting room, are utilizing their parking lot for testing and also using telemedicine.

Dr. Phil Boucher says parents are putting off their kids immunizations and well checks which is worrisome.

"The immunization rate has dropped nationally, in our state and in our practice because people don't want to come into the office," said Dr. Phil Boucher. "They don't want to unnecessarily expose themselves, so we're really trying to be proactive."

This week the American Association of Pediatrics is running the campaign #CallYourPediatrician. The goal is to help inform parents that clinics are still open and here for your family during the pandemic.