Lincoln cafe's temporary closure highlights challenges for small businesses during pandemic

Penelope's Lil' Cafe near the corner of S. 48th Street and Pioneers Blvd. is closing its doors for two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. Penelope's Cafe owner Brenda Failor said she came in contact with a customer who came from California and did not self-quarantine.

"I don't want to do this to my customers," Failor said, "And I don't want to hurt my employees so I just come home and quarantine."

Her daughter and manager, Jessica, spent most of Tuesday clearing out the store and donated the food to the People's City Mission. She and her mom are already applying for help from the government.

"We've been applying for the loans. We've had our employees file for unemployment," Jessica Failor said, "The government has been such a huge help in these trying times."

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce said it is trying to provide resources to small businesses for help during the pandemic. The chamber's primary policy specialist, Todd Wiltgren, said people can do small things to help business including buying gift cards.

"Were also providing them resources," Wiltgen said, "As far as contacts and information from the Small Business Administration." The chamber is also promoting a program that wants small businesses to postpone events rather than canceling them. It says this will allow a business to collect on event revenue just later in the year.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a webinar Wednesday at 10 a.m. where small businesses can speak directly with the Nebraska Small Business Administration about applying for disaster relief and a paycheck protection program.

Penelope's owner Brenda Failor said her business could still be impacted once it reopens.

"Are the people going to trust to come back to us right away," Failor said.

Penelope's Cafe expects to be back open after two weeks, but it could be longer depending on how many more people test positive for COVID-19 in Lincoln.