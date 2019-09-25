People express concerns over parking issues near school

People who live near Sheridan Elementary School are fed up.

(Source: KOLN).

They say every day when parents come to pick up their kids, they're illegally blocking driveways.

The law states that you have to park at least five feet away from a driveway.

10/11 NOW spoke with people who live near the school and say it's an issue every day, but they think some people may just not know it's illegal.

"We're not trying to be mean, it's the law,” said Sandi Ellenwood.

Ellenwood has lived in the same house for over 50 years and says she's never had so many issues.

"It hurts. Because it's not me. If I need to get out of my driveway or in, I hate to ask people to move,” said Ellenwood.

Ellenwood says all of her neighbors have the same issue.

She's even printed out letters and put them on people's windshields.

10/11 NOW spoke with a woman who lives on the other side of the school and every day she deals with the same problems.

"Some parents are coming and are overlapping the driveway by like a few feet. One parent even parked in our driveway once,” said Justine LaViolette. “I mean it is pretty irritating they're not respecting the

neighbors and who lives in this neighborhood".

Lincoln Police say they're actively patrolling the area and already have given out tickets.

"Most people do not know. They aren't being mean, but they just don't know the law,” said Ellenwood.

LPS referred 10/11 NOW to the Sheridan Elementary newsletter that addresses the issue, and reminds parents about the law.