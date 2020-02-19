People in Lincoln relieving stress at CKO Kickboxing

There's still time left in American Heart Month as we reflect on our heart health and how we can improve it. Stress is unavoidable, but severe stress can cause lasting damage to our hearts. Some people in Lincoln are relieving their stress at CKO Kickboxing.

They say kickboxing reduces cortisol levels which increase with stress. During kickboxing, you're also raising your heart rate with a cardiovascular workout.

"The great thing about this [is] you have your own bag. You're able to work at your own pace. So, if you go a little bit slower in class because you need to, it's your level. That's fine. You just go up to what your level is. As you get better, you'll be able to push harder and progress yourself even further," says Josh Burton, owner of CKO Kickboxing in Lincoln.

Experts say after only 30 minutes of kickboxing, the average person can burn between 400 and 700 calories.

If you want to check out CKO Kickboxing, they're at 48th and R in Lincoln.