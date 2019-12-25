People in need open nearly 400 gifts this Christmas

People living at the City Mission were able to open the nearly 400 gifts donated to them this Christmas.

The city mission is host to 150 guests and each of them was able to create a wish list of gifts they wanted.

Family Shelter supervisor at People's City Mission Emily Wilson was at work today and shared it with her family.

"I didn't do gifts at home this year. I brought my kids with me here so they could help me give back so that can be embraced within themselves at a younger age," she said.

Wilson has worked at People's City Mission for two years and said she loves helping out the community, regardless if she's at work.

"Bringing my kids in and have them see people be so appreciative for the gifts and blessings they're receiving on Christmas Day even though their homeless .It's nice to see the light and enjoyment in their eyes," she said.

People at the city mission were also able to meet with Santa and get more presents from him.

Although some people fall on hard times unexpectedly, Wilson loves seeing the Lincoln community rally together to provide those in need with gifts.

