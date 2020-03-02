People prepare for burial of World War II veteran, USS Arizona survivor

People in Red Cloud are preparing for a World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor's final return home.

Donald Stratton died a few weeks ago at 97 years old. He was one of only three living survivors of the attack on the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor.

Around 40 volunteers went to the Red Cloud Cemetery Sunday to put up dozens of American flags before Stratton's burial.

"I just felt it's a good way to honor and respect our veterans that come home," said Aaron Shute, one of the volunteers. "They just go through so much. It's just a good way to give back I guess."

Stratton grew up in Red Cloud, and joined the navy shortly after he graduated high school. The World War II veteran was a seaman first class who directed four of the 5-inch guns in his port side section at Pearl Harbor.

Only a handful of soldiers on the USS Arizona survived. Stratton suffered burns to about 70 percent of his body.

"The Navy didn't want him back, because they thought he was a liability. He got himself back in health and went back and fought the rest of the war," said Mike Goebel, American Legion #238 Post Commander.

Goebel served in the army for four years through the September 11 terrorist attack.

He said although he didn't know Stratton personally, he does feel a sort of connection to him.

"Being a veteran myself, I mean we take care of those guys as they pass. I mean, hopefully someone does it for me some day. He was part of the greatest generation. Some of the stuff that those guys have seen, a lot of people can't fathom what they went through. I just think it's good to honor them," Goebel said.

As of Sunday night, American flags line the cemetery's entrance - one of Stratton's only requests before he died.

The graveside service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Red Cloud Cemetery. The burial will include full military honors. The public is welcome to attend.