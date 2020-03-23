People write chalk messages to family quarantined in assisted living facility

Many people living in assisted living facilities or nursing homes are quarantined due to their high risk of catching COVID-19, but some family members have found a colorful way to communicate with them.

The sidewalk outside The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island is covered with rainbow colored chalk notes, inscribed with love by family of the facility's members.

"It'll give them something to look forward to," said Jeanne Wagner, who spearheaded the effort. "I know my dad alone is not liking (this). They have to eat in their rooms alone, and he's a social butterfly. I'm sure it's hard for most of these residents. So whatever we can give from out here, we're giving."

Members watched from inside as their families drew out their names, along with messages like, "Happy Easter," and "Grampy, Keep on Rolling."

They got to go outside to see the drawings once everyone left.

Wagner said she visited her dad last Wednesday before family could no longer visit.

She said she wants to see him more often, and this situation really puts it all in perspective.

"We always say, 'we need to do this. We need to do this.' Right now really puts it front and center that anything can happen tomorrow. So the love we need to share right now is what we need to do right now," Wagner said.