People’s City Mission Help Center To help community with food

In the wake of news of layoffs in Lincoln, and the inevitability of lost wages due to government recommendations for numbers of people gathered in public places, the People’s City Mission Help Center is working on making it possible to distribute needed items to families and individuals in Lincoln who will require help to make it through this critical time.

Typically, shoppers at the Help Center must be at 200 percent of the poverty level or lower to qualify, but that policy will be suspended for the time being in order to serve our community better. The People's City Mission are doing all they can to make sure that Lincolnites have what they need in crisis.

For those wanting assistance, please check out our website at pcmlincoln.org

The Help Center address is 6800 P Street (right behind East Park Theaters).

