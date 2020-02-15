UPDATE: Person brought to National Quarantine Center for testing does not have COVID-19

The person who developed a cough and was transported to the National Quarantine Center on the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine campus yesterday for COVID-19 testing does not have the disease.

The Nebraska Public Health lab gave two tests to the woman 24 hours apart, and both were negative. She has now returned to Camp Ashland to complete the remaining days of the quarantine with the other 56 people being monitored there.

If everyone at Camp Ashland remains without symptoms, the group will leave quarantine at 9:00 a.m. February 20.